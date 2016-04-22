Instagram Favorite: Mesmerizing Cityscapes

@littlemycph finds symmetry in buildings and streets.

Self-taught photographer Mette Willerts (@littlemycph) travels her native Copenhagen snapping photos on her iPhone 6. She has an eye for geometric patterns, finding symmetry in crosswalks, windows, staircases, and shadows. From nondescript row houses to spectacular architecture, her feed gracefully spans the pedestrian and the sublime with one uniting theme: bicycles, which artfully adorn many of the urban landscapes featured.