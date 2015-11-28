Instagram Account We Love: Finding the World's Best-Designed Hotels, Cafes, and More

Pauline Egge (@petitepassport), who runs the blog Petite Passport, captures picture-perfect design moments at hotels, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops in cities like Antwerp, Paris, and Los Angeles. Standout furnishings are a recurring theme in these hospitality hot spots, with Louis Poulsen pendants, Jean Prouvé Standard chairs, and Muuto Nerd stools making appearances along with vintage and bespoke items.