During Art Basel/Design Miami this week, visitors to the Cassina Showroom were able to see - for the first time in the U.S. - a replica of the interior of Le Corbusier's 1952 Le Cabanon (Cassina has held exclusive rights to reproduce Corbu's work since 1965). A revolution at the time, Le Cabanon promoted simplistic, functional modernism over self-interested ornament in architecture.