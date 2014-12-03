Incredible Floating Barge Makes it Possible to Grow Food on Any Body of Water

The modular Jellyfish Barge could be a solar-powered solution to food shortages.

Drought-stricken agricultural regions often look to the sky for solutions, but a multi-disciplinary team of Italian researchers and designers decided to look toward to sea. Their concept, a floating, modular hydroponic greenhouse called the Jellyfish Barge, has already proven itself as a potential new avenue for growing fruits and vegetables (consider the fact that the first crop impressed the Italians as a good sign). Dwell spoke with one of the designers, Antonio Girardi, to learn about the process and potential of the solar-powered floating farm.