In the City by Nigel Peake

“I begin to know a city through its fragments, walking below tall buildings, along facades of signs, doors, and windows, crossing without knowing from one district to the next, down busy streets and empty ones—some more interesting than others, but all part of this thing we call the city,” writes Irish illustrator Nigel Peake in his new book, In the City (Princeton Architectural Press, 2013). Peake’s prismatic ink and watercolor drawings document and deconstruct the artist’s observations of and musings on metropolises like Shanghai, New York, London, and Paris.