Berkeley–based publisher Gingko Press's latest offering is a whimsical celebration of illustrations that literally jump off the page using traditional crafts like quilling and papercutting. In Illustration Play 2: An Expedition to the Extraordinary (the sequel to Illustration Play: Craving for the Extraordinary), 24 artists are introduced with a first-person bio and a small blurb, which are followed by images of their work, including those that show the processes behind them.