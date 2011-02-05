IDS Toronto 2011

The thirteenth annual Interior Design Show (IDS) of Toronto—one of Canada's largest contemporary design shows—took place January 27th-30th. Over 300 exhibitors gathered at the Metro Toronto Convention Center to show their wares—ranging from furniture to lighting to textiles—to an estimated 50,000 people. Though IDS has been around for more than a decade, this year exceeded many expectations. "People are really pulling out all the stops here," says Yuill McGregor of North on Sixty, a Toronto-based woodworking studio that participated in the show. And judging from the wealth of designs from both emerging and established exhibitors, McGregor was right on in his assessment. In the following slideshow, have a look at few highlights from the sprawling array of designs on view at this year's IDS.

