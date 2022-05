Would it surprise you to learn that artist Pascale Girardin's flower-shaped hanging lamps are made out of a the same material as countertops? Working with the help of Dupont certified technicians, Girardin heated thin strips of Corian and held them in place with supports. The material is brought to a point of malleability by placing it in a press for three minutes and then cooled for 30 minutes, a process that creates both opportunities and challenges. The long working time allows for longer set times with the material, but presents challenges in that Corian takes so long to set that it requires careful propping and attention during the cooling process. Pascale says her method is "a process of discovery," where "there is not a lot of drawing—it takes place more by hand."