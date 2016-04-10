How Many Apartments Does it Take to Make One Home?

Three 1930s apartments become one for a family of five in Paris.

After spending a decade in China, a lawyer and a CEO returned to Paris with their two young children and settled in the city’s 16th arrondissement. However, the 1,000-square-foot apartment’s cozy quarters would soon turn cramped when the couple discovered a third baby was on the way. The family enjoyed their sixth-floor address overlooking the Bois de Boulogne park and the building’s art-deco details constructed in the 1930s, so instead of moving, the couple acted on a rare opportunity. The adjacent residence and the seventh-floor property above were for sale, and the pair purchased both to connect all the spaces together. “Connecting three apartments on two levels in an old Parisian building with numerous structural constraints is not an easy task,” architect Eitan Hammer says, whose namesake firm and business partner Ulli Heckmann were up to the challenge. They had an extensive to-do list that included knocking down walls and adding an abundance of storage, which had to be approved by neighbors and property managers. But in the end, the pair that moved across the world and welcomed a new baby found yet another way to make it work.