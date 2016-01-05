How 3D Printing Can Change Design and Manufacturing for Everyday People

3D printing has the potential to drastically reduce our environmental impact: thanks to the web, 3D printed designs can be shared globally but fabricated locally for specific consumers. This slashes overproduction and the carbon footprint of long-distance shipping. As a perfect example of this: 3D Hubs, a company that connects everyday people with 3D printed designs and local 3D printing services, recently unveiled these sculptural accessories for an eco-friendly smartphone.