House of the Week: Historic Hybrid in Phoenix

Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

Our house of the week is this incredible half historic, half modern house in Arizona. Jonah Busick of Foundry12 gave a 1927 bungalow a bold renovation by maintaining the original red brick walls at the front and constructing a steel, glass, and concrete addition at the back. Busick visually connected the parts by extending the existing gable roof form across the entire length of the house.