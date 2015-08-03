House of the Week: Comfortable Home Made of Two Shipping Containers

Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

Readers were drawn to this shipping container home in San Jose, Costa Rica. Architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe cleverly transformed two austere, 40-foot-long metal boxes into a home for a couple. The strikingly simple residence, named Containers of Hope, covers 1,075 square feet and cost just $40,000.