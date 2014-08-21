House in the Los Angeles Hills Inspired by California Modernists

When Gary Johns discovered a nondescript, Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles in 1987, he loved its large lot—nearly an acre—and views of the city. Johns bought it and set on rebuilding the house in the style of California modernists such as Richard Neutra and Rudolf Schindler. A few years later, Johns considered adding additional accommodations to the property and consulted famed California architect John Lautner, who drew a complete set of plans that were never realized. The home is now on the market. Click through the slideshow for a look at the space and Lautner's drawings for the site.