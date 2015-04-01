Homes that Make Going Off-the-Grid Look Good

From a mindful cabin in the Ozarks to an isolated retreat in the eastern Washington desert, these five homes show that great design can exist totally off-the-grid.

Living off the grid doesn't have to mean doing without—unless, of course, that's exactly what you're after. From a tiny powerless writer's shed to a chic prefab family getaway in these five structures show, it's completely possible to cut the utility cord in style thanks to clever green technology like solar panels, rainwater catchment systems, and energy-efficient insulation.