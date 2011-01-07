Hollywood Renovation: Week 5

In this exclusive series for Dwell.com, Linda Taalman of Taalman Koch Architecture tracks the hands-on, tight-budgeted renovation of her and her partner's live-work rental in Los Angeles. Week 5 project: Starting the garden.

One of the critical spaces in the Courtyard Apartments is the courtyard. Our living spaces essentially double in size when we open the sliding doors. When we first moved in, the courtyards were intact but they needed a horticultural makeover; each space had an hodge-podge of bachelor plants, with conflicting watering needs. We immediately saw potential for developing an urban native plants garden and a small kitchen garden. We are doing it slowly as a project with Oleana on the weekends. So far we’ve made a dent in our edibles and planted a couple of aromatic sages. Over the next couple months we will be planting, designing seating, and creating an outdoor play space for kids. Stay tuned!

