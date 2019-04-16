Subscribe
Linda Taalman
Latest
9
Stories
6
Collections
Stories
The City of Chandigarh by Le Corbusier
Los Angeles architect Linda Taalman made a rare visit to Le Corbusier’s fraught masterpiece, the capitol complex of the city of...
Linda Taalman
Light My Way, Stranger
On Friday, the MAK Center for Art and Architecture held its first Day of the Dead auction featuring custom-designed lamps by...
Linda Taalman
Venice Biennale 2012: Common Ground
The theme for the 13th Venice Biennale as defined by David Chipperfield is Common Ground.
Linda Taalman
Hollywood Renovation: Week 7
In this exclusive series for Dwell.com, Linda Taalman of Taalman Koch Architecture tracks the hands-on renovation of her and ...
Linda Taalman
Hollywood Renovation: Week 4
In this new, exclusive series for Dwell.com, Linda Taalman of Taalman Koch Architecture will track the hands-on renovation ...
Linda Taalman
Arch Students Build a Hive
This semester I had the opportunity to teach the first studio for the new three-year MArch grad program at Woodbury University...
Linda Taalman