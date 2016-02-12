Highlights from the New Class of Danish Design Greats

Designmuseum Danmark unveils a permanent collection highlighting new developments in Danish design.

Opening March 11, 2016, Danish Design Now presents a collection of objects that were all designed in the 21st century by leading Danish designers. A range of furniture, lighting, products, fashion, and more, each object on display is still in production. Though the '50s and '60s are considered to be the heyday of Danish design, this showcase proves that the country's creative output is still as rich as ever. The permanent display will be updated on a yearly basis in order to include the newest objects available. Here, we share a few of the items that will be on view.