Highlights from Dwell on Design 2012

You may have already spied our show floor recaps of Modern Lifestyle, Furniture and Accessories, Kitchen and Bath, and perennial favorite Dwell Outdoor, but here we share our greatest hits from Dwell on Design 2012. From June 22–24, over 27,000 people took to the L.A. Convention center in droves to see the scores of exhibitors, test out the latest furniture and gadgets, listen in on talks by design and thought leaders, and view live demonstrations (and that's not counting the 3,000 people who participated in Dwell Design Week events, like our home tours and showroom talks). Click through our slideshow for a snippet of Dwell on Design 2012.