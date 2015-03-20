High-Tech Prefab Outbuilding is a Surprisingly Peaceful Retreat

A prefab structure in the woods supports a client's yoga practice.

This serene lakeside retreat, designed for yoga and exercise, is part furniture design and part architectural design. It’s a modified Bunkie, or a small prefabricated structure produced the Bunkie Co. that can be rapidly assembled on-site. Its designs are a joint effort among a team of designers: Nathan Buhler and Jorge Torres, furniture designer Evan Bare, and furniture manufacturer Jim Moore. The highly collaborative structures are prefabricated using CNC mill technology—essentially computer controlled drills—that ensure higher quality and better material economy than traditional methods allow. This technique produces individual parts that, much like some furniture manufacturing processes, are a ready-made fit together. The Bunkies themselves can be used as playhouses, guest rooms, home offices, and a range of other functions. Their size—about 100 square feet—means they don’t require permits for construction. More lenient codes in the U.S. has enabled the Bunkie Co. to begin designing a 200-square-foot model for the American market.