High Point Market 2011

April 2nd to the 7th marked the spring High Point Market, a tradeshow that takes place in the heart of American furniture country. One of the oldest furniture fairs in the United States, the Market traces its roots back to 1909 when it was called the "Southern Furniture Expo." Twice a year in April and October, an estimated 80,000 people convene to get the scoop on some of the newest and soon-to-be-released interior design wares. The Market slants to the traditional and "transitional," but the contemporary held its ground (though it took some sifting for me to find). In the following slideshow, have a look at what was brought to Market by a handful of the 2,000+ exhibitors, make a pit stop at the world's largest chest of drawers, and take in the color du jour (hint: it was NOT Pantone's Honeysuckle).