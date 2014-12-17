Hem: Minimalist Dream Furniture at a Price You Can (Almost) Afford

So you've graduated from Ikea, have a little coin to spend on furniture, but don't want to break the bank? Enter Hem, a European retailer of minimalist pieces designed for people who like clean lines and the flexibility of flat-pack pieces but loathe assembling things with an allen wrench. The price points are a bit higher than your Billy's and Karlstad's, but in return you won't have the same bookshelf and sofa as 90 percent of recent college grads. We've picked a few standouts from the line's inaugural collection, which debuted at Maison et Objet in Paris this fall.