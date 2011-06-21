Go West: DOD Westside Home Tour

June gloom greeted the Dwell on Design tourists early Saturday morning, but that didn’t damper their enthusiasm to get up close and personal with six residences in Dwell on Design’s self-guided Westside Home Tour. From Venice to Baldwin Hills, every home was a ravishing rendition of thoughtful modern living. Though interpreted in uniquely personal ways, modern life through the lens of these six homes was a common pursuit for a welcoming atmosphere that blurred the inside with outside and made full use of the California’s (almost) eternal sunshine. Here are few glimpses of the homes we toured last weekend.