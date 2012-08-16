Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Carren Jao
Follow
Latest
11
Stories
7
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Product Design by Femme Den
At this point, it's virtually ingrained in the popular consciousness: “Women make up 50 percent of the population and 85 percent...
Carren Jao
Mud Mavens: Mud Girls Founder Jen Gobby
Just off Canada's west coast near Vancouver is a paradise for self-sufficiency seekers.
Carren Jao
Material Explorations with L.A. Firm Layer
Situated at the cross-section of architecture, art, and installation, Los Angeles–based architectural practice Layer has...
Carren Jao
From the Show Floor: Pecha Kucha
The Design and Innovation stage closed the day with a bang in a fast-paced Pecha Kucha-style presentation of six potentially...
Carren Jao
From the Show Floor: Sasaki
Bass beats suddenly stream from Dwell on Design’s speakers.
Carren Jao
From the Show Floor: Eve Troeh
Making a green decision isn’t always easy.
Carren Jao