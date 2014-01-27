Getting to Know Philippe Nigro

French designer Philippe Nigro has lived in Milan for over 15 years, and has struck out on his own following a long tenure with Michele de Lucchi. We caught up with Nigro, the 2014 Designer of the Year for Now! design à vivre at Maison&Objet to talk about upholstery, his work for Ligne Roset and Hermès, and the sofa he's putting in his recently acquired Paris apartment. (It's the gray De Padova number featured front and center at his installation at the fair.)