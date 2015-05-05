Get to Know the Winners of the 2015 National Design Awards

The winners of the 16th annual National Design Awards, presented by Cooper Hewitt, include many Dwell favorites. Two former Dwell on Design keynote speakers, Michael Graves and Stephen Burks, were honored, as well as other designers that have graced the pages of Dwell. Here, we've suggested articles and videos that will help you do your homework on the winners.

Other Dwell on Design attendees that have won National Design Awards include Margie Ruddick and Clive Wilkinson, both Dwell on Design New York 2014 presenters.