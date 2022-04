Architect Zvi Hecker explores geometric forms in three-dimensional structures, or “polyhedric architecture.”

In Jerusalem’s 720-unit Ramot Polin housing complex, erected in the 1970s, Hecker interlocked cubes and dodecahedrons into a hive-like mass. “I hope that the design will stimulate architects to break away from strictly cubic structures,” Hecker wrote in a 1980 manifesto. zvihecker.com