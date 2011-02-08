From Sweden: Note Design Studio

Stockholm-based Note Design Studio is like a Swedish Pee Wee's Playhouse--everything is cartoonish, playful, and very very fun. Founded in 2008, the group is comprised of a quirky mix of designers, architects and all-around creative types, and they combine their efforts to create products, interior spaces, branding for companies, and all manner of things. Their latest collection, Marginal Notes 2011, has just debuted at Stockholm Design Week, and was born from the scribbles that dotted the margins of the team's notebooks. As they tell it, one day during a strategy meeting they decided to take a break by looking at each other's doodles. From those initial sketches, odd proportions and odd configurations included, they launched a series of prototypes. In the end it became an exhibition of weird and wonderful objects. Take a look at the pieces, and the studio's charming liner notes.