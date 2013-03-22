First Moleskine Store Opens in NYC

Moleskine opens its first shop in the U.S. today in New York City's Time Warner Center, following a spate of recent store and kiosk launches in the UK including London's Heathrow Airport, Asia, and Italy.

The company has also debuted a range of new products recently, including reading and writing tools, an Evernote-integrated smart notebook, a cool white version of Moleskine's classic notebook, even travel gear. The entire line of products are available in the new NYC location. Moleskine has also branched into publishing, launching The Detour Book, with notebooks "hacked" by over 250 artists including Dave Eggars and Spike Jonze. (Psst: Dwell will be partnering with Moleskine on a special post series featuring notebooks from The Detour Book in April. Stay tuned to dwell.com.) Let's take a look inside the new shop!