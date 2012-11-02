Electrolux: Designing for the Senses

The Electrolux Design Lab Competition, an annual event staged yearly by the giant home appliances company, celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with a brief that challenged students to create concepts that stimulate the senses. The 10 finalists, chosen from over 1,200 entrants from around the globe, made final presentations to the jury at Milan’s Triennale Museum last Thursday, where three winners were chosen. The first-prize winner got 5,000 euros and a six-month internship at Electrolux. The second prize earned 3,000 euros and third prize, 2,000 euros. The quality of the presentation played a major role in determining the winner, just in case you may disagree with the selection.