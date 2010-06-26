Dwell on Design 2010, Day One

We're off to the races at the fifth-annual Dwell on Design conference, currently underway at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Friday was open to the trade only, while Saturday's doors open to any and all that wish to attend a weekend's worth of design-related activities. Though it only scratches the surface, we'd like to share a slideshow of images captured on the show floor. Stay tuned to dwell.com or follow @dwell as we post updates from # dwellondesign.