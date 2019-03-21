Subscribe
Dwell June 2008, Vol. 08 Issue 07: Renovate It!
Modern Homes With Old Bones
RENOVATE IT!
Hive Minded
Openshop|Studio’s design for a hivelike structure in the middle of a Brooklyn loft creates a chrysalis of comfort for a couple...
e
Eviana Hartman
5 Toasters Tested by San Francisco's Tartine Bakery
Any way you slice it, toast makes the most of any loaf. But which of these worthy appliances will make toast of the competition?
a
Amber Bravo
Architecture Tour: Madrid, Spain
Architect and designer Andrés Jaque takes us on a tour of pre-modern Madrid, highlighting the spaces where progressive design is...
a
Andrew Barsch
Boston Translation
Boston's rich history is potently infused into its dense, bustling neighborhoods, where the same brick walls that once contained...
Sarah Rich
Taylor Made
Architect Piers Taylor's renovation of an old gameskeeper's cottage, complete with a castellated roof and sweeping meadow below,...
d
Dominic Bradbury
Vertical Challenge
In the lofty Amsterdam apartment of Texas-born Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr, mid-century modern mixes freely with contemporary...
j
Jane Szita
Mission Statement
A house that survived the Great Quake and the intervening decades is reborn after a serious intervention by a modernist architect.
Deborah Bishop
Dean's List
When Architect Qingyun Ma became dean of architecture at the University of Southern California in January 2007, he came to the...
g
Geoff Manaugh
Mademoiselle Pillow
Looolo—When we think about products and their life cycles, textiles aren’t the first things that come to mind.
v
Virginia Gardiner
A Garage Converted Modern Playroom
It could have been a Sheetrock box, but as the house’s most frequently used point of entry, it deserved the same architectural...
Learnings from Nantucket
I am looking at my favorite photograph of my summer house in Nantucket. It is not a particularly pretty picture.