Dwell January/February 2004, Vol. 04 Issue 03: Make It New!
8 Great Renovations
MAKE IT NEW!
Somewhere Under the Tuscan Sun
A complex of farm buildings from a less than glorious period in Italy’s history is magically transformed.
p
Paul Bennett
"N" Is for Nice
Sometimes all the numbers don't add up, but at least they can look cool.
a
Allison Arieff
Leo Marmol on Restoration
Which is harder? Creating a new classic or restoring an old one? Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner discusses staying consistent with...
Sam Grawe
Two Houses Are Better Than One
Or is one house better than two? For Santa Monica–based architect Jesse Bornstein and his family, both are true.
d
David A. Greene
Urban Usonian
It might have seemed like an oxymoron to Frank Lloyd Wright, but it’s a reality in this Boston photographer’s flat, designed to...
Sam Grawe
Four Walls and a Screw-Top
What does a $9.99 bottle of screw-top wine have to do with a prefab house? Vetter Denk made the connections in an innovative...
William Lamb
Hay Is for Horses, Straw Is for Houses
In the Napa Valley, one sustainable residence elegantly demonstrates straw bale technology.
a
Amara Holstein
Outside In or Inside Out?
Among the kitschy, gnome-loving chalets of Holland's community gardens, Krill Architects created an anomalously spare and highly...
j
Jane Szita