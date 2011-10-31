Dwell Design Lab Recap

Over the weekend of October 29th and 30th, Dwell hosted its first ever Design Lab in San Francisco. Bay Area-based designers, architects, and landscape architects gathered at the Millennium Tower to share their latest works with the public. The Bay Area is known for possessing an eclectic style, one that is as unique as the denizens that call the region their home, and the exhibitors on hand represented that sensibility as seen in the steampunk-like lighting by Jefferson Mack Metal, the verdant living walls by Kellee Adams, and the peaceful bedroom made from reclaimed materials by Reba Jones. Here's a recap of the Design Lab exhibitiors.