Dwell April 2007, Vol. 07 Issue 05: Renovate! Reuse! Recycle!
Breathing New Life Into Old Buildings
RENOVATE! REUSE! RECYCLE!
Top Notch
Tom Hanks is not known for horror films, but his 1986 flop, The Money Pit, has a terrifying premise: A seemingly small renovation...
r
Reyhan Harmanci
Sun Mun Way Cool
In Los Angeles, California, a family of four inhabits a polychrome fantasia in the heart of Chinatown.
d
David A. Greene
A Minneapolis Building That Has Lived Multiple Lives Is Revitalized by a Coffeehouse Owner
Coffee shop and bakery owner Greg Martin kept baker’s hours to whip this chimerical Minneapolis building into a modern confection.
g
Georgina Gustin
WestEnders
One of Portland, Oregon’s, up-and-coming neighborhoods can thank a modern reinterpretation of a previously decrepit building for...
Aaron Britt
Helsinki Rising
Brian Keaney of TonfiskDesign may be Irish, but his Finnish is flawless; he guides us through icecold Helsinki’s hot spots.
c
Christopher Bright
Razing Arizona
Matthew Moore has found himself in the curious position of being both an artist and a fourth-generation farmer, working and...
a
Amber Bravo
Hz so Good
Architects Simon Beames and Simon Dickens are worried.
Iain Aitch
Sushi chef Susumu Ueda Reviews 6 Energy-Efficient Refrigerators
The refrigerator in your kitchen may be humming a pricey song—to the tune of hundreds of dollars and thousands of kilowatts a...
c
Chelsea Holden Baker
From Commune to Commonplace
Tired of carting supplies back and forth from Ukiah to the commune where he lived in Northern California, John Schaeffer decided...
c
Christopher Bright
Sound Design
Years ago, the Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas won a design competition for an addition to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art...