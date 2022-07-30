SubscribeSign In
The pair also designed the upstairs bathroom’s eye-catching geometric vanity, which pairs elm with a quartzite countertop.
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
L'Abri reinterprets the legendary A-frame to create a secluded shelter just north of Ottawa, Canada.
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
Two pull-down compartments in the kitchen hide an electric cooktop and chopping block, while paper towels are tucked away in a curved yellow container. “I didn’t want anything out in the open,” Ash says.
A playful backyard paradise features a giant cocoon swing, custom rock wall, and a beautifully landscaped outdoor living area.
The back patio is a perfect place to host parties and events, or even a quaint evening dinner for two.
The upper cabinets and display shelves in the kitchen are home to some of homeowner, Barrett Jackson's creations.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
The owner was motivated to build his own home to avoid a mortgage and to gain the know-how to undertake his own maintenance and repairs. “I was craving the personal challenge to cultivate a home for myself,” he says. “As it was the beginning of a new adventure, I wanted it to be personal. Also, practically speaking, if I built each piece of the home by hand, I would have a good sense of how to solve problems or improve it, without having to ask anyone else to journey through the forest, down the trail, and up the cliff to make an adjustment.”
The outdoor sunken kitchen is a surprise feature, sitting beneath the elevated home.
