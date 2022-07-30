Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The owner was motivated to build his own home to avoid a mortgage and to gain the know-how to undertake his own maintenance and repairs. “I was craving the personal challenge to cultivate a home for myself,” he says. “As it was the beginning of a new adventure, I wanted it to be personal. Also, practically speaking, if I built each piece of the home by hand, I would have a good sense of how to solve problems or improve it, without having to ask anyone else to journey through the forest, down the trail, and up the cliff to make an adjustment.”
