Dinner with Dwell & Lincoln

Lincoln & Dwell recently played host to a star-studded crowd of designers, architects, and tastemakers in Palm Springs for the finale of Modernism Week. The guests convened at the one-time Max Factor family estate The Fontenell for a cocktail hour and were then whisked away in a fleet of the new Lincoln MKZ to their surprise dinner destinations—six breathtaking modern homes. After being treated to tours of the homes by the homeowners themselves, guests dined on cuisine by chef Michael Beckman of Workshop Kitchen + Bar. Rousing conversation covering everything from the week's events to upcoming projects continued at an after party at The Fontenell. Guests included Moby, Mad Men’s Jessica Paré, Frances Anderton, Eames Demetrios, fashion designer Trina Turk, photographer Jonathan Skow, designer Jack Lenor Larsen, Henry Urbach, Director of the Glass House, architect Ray Kappe, and many others.