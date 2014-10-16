Designing Norwegian in Sri Lanka

A Norwegian architecture firm tackles an exotic design commission: a new foreign ministry office in Sri Lanka.

Working on the office of the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, presented a unique opportunity for Dis. interiørarkitekter, an interior design company based in Oslo. Dis. developed a concept that honors Norwegian design and is appropriate for a variety of public visits and functions: the interiors contrast classic Scandinavian style with traditional motifs of Sri Lankan culture, underlining the idea of two nations intersecting in a single location.