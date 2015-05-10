Designer Harry Bertoia's Unusual Sound-Making Sculptures

Renowned designer Harry Bertoia (1915–1978) dedicated the latter part of his career to creating metal sound sculptures called Sonambients. Made from naval brass and beryllium, they emit unique tones when activated—some like breathy chimes, others akin to a throaty roar. Bertoia created recordings of the sculptures in the 1970s, and they’re now reissued in honor of his centenary in March 2015. The 11-piece set of LPs or CDs also feature the original cover art; take a look in the slideshow.

Watch the video below to hear Bertoia share how his sculptures came about.