Design Store Epal Showcases Icelandic Designers

Eyjólfur Palsson and his Reykjavic-based Epal Furniture emporium have supported and championed Icelandic design since the 1970s. During Iceland’s annual DesignMarch this year, Epal presented the work of 23 local designers representing a wide range of styles, materials and expressions. From the truly original ideas to others that felt more tried and tested, one thing was clear—in an economy that is still rebounding, all of the designers had marketability on their mind.