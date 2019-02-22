Stories

A Barcelona Couple Turn a Warehouse Addition Into a Live/Work Space
In search of a home, a Barcelona couple sense a chance for something more.
Tiffany Orvet
A Pint-Sized, No-Frills Summerhouse Rises From the Rocks on a Swedish Island
Sunna 3 by STEG Arkitekter is a casual hideout designed to peel away the stress of city life.
Tiffany Orvet
Young Guns 2017: New Designers Making Waves
In our annual roundup of exciting talents in the design industry, we present a roster of up-and-comers making waves on the global...
Joanne Furio
Grow Your Own Designs Like Jonas Edvard
The Danish designer truly creates organic furniture and lighting.
Dwell
Driverless Cars Hit the Road
Pilot programs in England and Sweden give semi-autonomous vehicles the green light.
Tiffany Orvet
How Helsinki Keeps Cool
The Finnish city continues on its path to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Tiffany Orvet