Design Museum London's Time Capsule

This morning—smack dab in the middle of the London Design Festival—Design Museum London broke ground on its new building designed by Dutch firm OMA with interiors by architect John Pawson. Britain's stronghold of contemporary international design is moving quarters from its perch on the South Bank of the Thames to the former Commonwealth Institute in Kensington, a 1960s-era concrete shell. There isn't usually much to see at a groundbreaking besides, well, a patch of ground, but Design Museum went beyond, burying a time capsule to be opened in 2112. They invited the likes of Sir Terence Conran (the museum's founder), Zaha Hadid, and Norman Foster to submit items they deem of utmost importance to our time.*

