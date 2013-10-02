David Adjaye for Knoll

It's no wonder that Ghana-born, London-based architect David Adjaye routinely tops lists of favorite living architects and is one of the most sought after contemporary practitioners. His sensibility is subtle, expressing geometry and materials in a sculptural approach that's sensitive to context. His diverse portfolio includes public projects, cultural institutions (his firm, Adjaye Associates, was tapped to design the forthcoming National Museum of African American History and Culture), master plans, and residences (his Sunken House appeared in a 2008 issue of Dwell). Adjaye's latest project is a collection of furniture for Knoll. We sent a few questions his way to learn more. Read the interview in the slideshow that follows and catch an exhibition of the new furniture line along with Adjaye's architectural projects at Knoll's New York home design shop at 1330 Avenue of the Americas October 2 through 31, Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.