Danish Prefab Feels Much Larger Than Its 861 Square Feet

Sigurd Larsen created the illusion of space with high ceilings and tall windows.

“The idea was to make small spaces appear large and friendly,” Berlin-based architect Sigurd Larsen says of his latest project in Copenhagen. Working with a budget of just $130,000, he designed a prefabricated house for a single mother and her two young children that‚ despite clocking in at just 861 square feet, feels far from cramped. “By including the garden visually through floor-to-ceiling windows and extending the rooms to the full allowed height of 15 feet, it became a spacious and pleasant place to be.”