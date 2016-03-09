Crazy Renovation of the Day: A Victorian Church (Filled with Stained Glass!) Remade as a Tiny Apartment

A former church is converted into a minimal yet dramatic home in London.

Built into the apse of a Victorian church, this West London flat blends the old with the new. The church was first converted into apartments in the 1980s, but that renovation didn't take advantage of the original church details. For architect Sam Tisdall, the semicircular apse presented an opportunity to highlight elements of the church, such as its stain glass windows and brickwork, while also creating something wholly new. The challenge was finding a practical and aesthetic balance between the alterations and the existing building. “It’s a really small project but it’s really quite quirky and interesting,” Tisdall says.