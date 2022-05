The stairwell, like the dressers and balustrades, is made from radiata knotless pine supplied by SMI Panels and finished with a white osmo oil to prevent any yellowing as they age. The client originally wanted a darker finish to match the rustic feel of the church, but Tisdall decided on a lighter approach to serve as a counterpoint to the brick and dark woods. “I thought it was really important to bring lightness to the building,” he says.