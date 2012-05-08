Coverings 2012: New Ravenna Tile

The 300,000-square-foot show floor at this year's Coverings (held April 17–20th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida) was filled with many stunning designs, but an offshoot in an annex at the nearby Peabody Hotel proved to be a cache of creativity. There, a handful of artisans from Virginia-based New Ravenna Mosaics exhibited wares ranging from the midcentury-inspired to the distinctly Moroccan influenced. Click through the slideshow for a look at the designs.