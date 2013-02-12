County Government Votes to Save Rudolph's Modernist Hallmark

Good news for fans of Brutalism, poured-concrete construction, Paul Rudolph, and/or rabble-rousing against local bureaucracies. After more than a year of debate, the powers that be in Goshen, New York, have voted to preserve Rudolph's 1971 Orange County Government Center. (We outlined the debate over the building's future last March.) According to ArtsBeat, the county legislature passed a proposal to renovate the 43-year-old complex by a vote of 15-6 on Friday. Chris Mottalini, the photographer known for his series of demolished Rudolph homes, sent us five new exterior shots of the Orange County Government Center. And though a pulled-back view of the exterior has seeped into public consciousness, it takes some details to show the full range of the building's Brutalist expression. As Mottalini says, "You really get a feel for how intense that building is."