Counter Space at the MoMA

In post-World War I Germany, architect Grete Schütte-Lihotzky's "Frankfurt Kitchen" was manufactured and installed in thousands of public-housing unit across Frankfurt am Main. Schütte-Lihotzky's design took the kitchen out of hiding and into public light, showcasing smart, small, and ergonomic strategies for storage, appliances, and work areas. The Frankfurt Kitchen is at the center of the New York Museum of Modern Art's new show Counter Space, which opened last week. The exhibition also features iconic kitchen products and innovation of the 20th century, including Philippe Starck's lemon squeezer and Snaidero's Spazio Vivo mobile kitchen unit. The show runs through March 14, 2011.