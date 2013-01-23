Contenders for Designs of the Year Announced

The Design Museum in London recently released its 90 nominations for the Designs of the Year across seven categories: architecture, digital, fashion, furniture, graphics, products, and transportation. The exhibition will run at the The Design Museum from March 20-July 7 and features the best designs from 2012. From The Shard, Renzo Piano's new addition to the London skyline to costumes from Anna Karenina to Australian cigarette packaging, these designs show that ingenuity is thriving throughout all creative disciplines. Because it is 2013, we felt it was only appropriate to show 13 nominations in the slideshow that follows.