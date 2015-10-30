Contemporary Homes in Canada by an Innovative Firm

Toronto-based practice superkül celebrates 10 years of practice with a new book.

Titled Rain, Gravity, Heat, Cold, the limited-edition monograph highlights the firm's innovative work in Canada and beyond. Focusing on the practice's unique approach to light, space, and energy, the book spotlights forward-thinking residential projects, some of which have graced Dwell's pages. Read more about a smart, green prefab by the firm in our July/August 2015 issue.